Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens second SC location in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has made its way to Camperdown in downtown Greenville and is now officially open!

Jeni’s Camperdown, located at 12 East Broad Street 6B, is the second location to open in South Carolina. The first location is on King Street in Charleston.

The scoop shop said Jeni’s isn’t exactly new to the Greenville area. Jeni’s is sold by the pint in and around Greenville at Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, and Target. But now, customers can enjoy all 64 and counting scoop flavors at a storefront in the buzzing area of the Camperdown plaza.

We’re told all the classics, like Brambleberry Crisp and Salty Caramel, will be offered along with Jeni’s just-released, limited-edition spring flavors, including Sunshine, Powdered Jelly Donut, and Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam.

Jeni’s Camperdown is open Sunday through Saturday, noon until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, noon until 12 a.m.

