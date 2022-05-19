Advertisement

Man charged on two counts of voyeurism for behavior at Simpsonville event, police say

Edras Nehemias Gomez Ramos, 21
Edras Nehemias Gomez Ramos, 21(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on multiple charges including two counts of voyeurism for his behavior during an event, according to Simpsonville Police.

According to police, 21-year-old Edras Nehemias Gomez Ramos is charged with one count of disorderly conduct, one count of public drunkenness, and two counts of voyeurism behavior during the Sippin’ in Simpsonville event.

Police say Ramos is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The breakdown along the edges of Seay Road, in Spartanburg County.
GETTING ANSWERS: Seay Road
Tyberious Pyles
Three charged with murder after deadly Greenville Co. home invasion
School Bus
Police: Man with hatchet, meth arrested near Pickens elementary school playground
GSP Airport gets millions for air cargo improvements