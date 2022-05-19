Man charged on two counts of voyeurism for behavior at Simpsonville event, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on multiple charges including two counts of voyeurism for his behavior during an event, according to Simpsonville Police.

According to police, 21-year-old Edras Nehemias Gomez Ramos is charged with one count of disorderly conduct, one count of public drunkenness, and two counts of voyeurism behavior during the Sippin’ in Simpsonville event.

Police say Ramos is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.