New search, rescue equipment donated to help SCDNR first responders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Memorial Day approaches and many South Carolinians and visitors prepare to enjoy the lakes and other waterways, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) received a donation of new equipment for better safety.

SCDNR said Dominion Energy Energy Charitable Foundation presented Governor Henry McMaster and SCDNR officials with a $120,000 grant to fund the purchase of a new side-scan sonar device during a ceremony.

Side-scan sonar devices emit intense pulses, which can provide a clear image covering a wide range in zero-visibility conditions along the bottom of a lake or river. With it, SCDNR says responders can quickly scan a large body of water during a search and recovery operations.

We’re told the agency only had one side-scan sonar device for use across the entire state. With the second system, SCDNR said it will now divide the state into two zones, significantly increasing its efficiency and response time during emergencies.

“In every corner of South Carolina, you’ll find breathtaking waterways that attract people from all around the country, and it is imperative that we do all we can to protect them,” Governor McMaster said in a news release. “I’m grateful for Dominion Energy’s grant that will help the Department of Natural Resources keep these waterways safe, but we all have to do our part in responsibly enjoying these natural gifts.”]

