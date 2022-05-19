Police: Man with hatchet, meth arrested near Pickens elementary school playground

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Extra law enforcement are on scene at an elementary school in Pickens County as a precaution on Thursday afternoon.

The School District of Pickens County said Hagood Elementary School was placed on lockdown after a student reported seeing a suspicious person in the woods behind the playground.

All students were brought inside and law enforcement responded to investigate.

Officers said 24-year-old Dalton Brooks was taken into custody. Investigators said Brooks was in possession of meth, marijuana and a hatchet.

Just before 2 p.m., Pickens Police Department gave the all-clear for the school to resume normal operations. As a precaution, extra law enforcement will remain on campus through dismissal.

