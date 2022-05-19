Advertisement

Police searching for missing teen in Greer

Jasmine Munoz, 14
Jasmine Munoz, 14(Greer Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are searching for a missing teenage girl in Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, 14-year-old Jasmine Munoz was last seen at Greer High School at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Munoz was getting into a four-door grey vehicle with tinted windows. They say she was wearing a black hoodie with the word “ARITE” in white letters on the right sleeve, light-colored blue jeans, and white shoes.

According to police, she is five feet tall, weighs 96 pounds, with long straight black hair, brown eyes, with braces and wearing glasses.

If anyone has information regarding her location, call police at (864) 848- 2151.

