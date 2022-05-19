Sizzling Heat Continues, Weekend Showers and T-Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours we’re looking at mainly dry and mild conditions. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out across the higher elevations. Lows will in the upper 60s for the Upstate, with low 60s in the mountains.

Hot weather continues on Friday, minus the threat of storms. We’ll look for mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the low and mid 90s once again across South Carolina and northeast Georgia, with highs close to 90 in the North Carolina mountains. Good beach weather to close out the work week! Friday night will be dry and mild with lows in the 60s areawide.

Chances for storms will increase over the upcoming weekend, helping to gradually scale back the heat. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with some possible afternoon storms. Highs will still top out in the low 90s for the Upstate, with mid 80s in the mountains. For Sunday temperatures cool off a few degrees and chances for showers and T-Storms increase. Expect highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains.

Next week starts a bit cooler with continued chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

