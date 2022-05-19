Three charged with murder after deadly Greenville Co. home invasion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three suspects are charged in connection with a man’s homicide in January.

Joseph Smith was shot and killed in a home invasion at Cliffwood Terrace Apartments on Edwards Road on Jan. 22.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Tyberious Pyles, 19-year-old Dream Adams and a 15-year-old suspect whose name has not been released due to his age.

All three are charged with murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.