Three charged with murder after deadly Greenville Co. home invasion
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three suspects are charged in connection with a man’s homicide in January.
Joseph Smith was shot and killed in a home invasion at Cliffwood Terrace Apartments on Edwards Road on Jan. 22.
Deputies arrested 22-year-old Tyberious Pyles, 19-year-old Dream Adams and a 15-year-old suspect whose name has not been released due to his age.
All three are charged with murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
