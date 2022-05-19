GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local veteran group is working to better the community they serve while also helping themselves.

“Veterans Helping Veterans Greenville” started just four months ago. With 90 members and counting, the retired servicemen and women come together to share their stories and struggles.

“Most of us seated around this table when we left the military, whether we worked a full career or served a short time and got out, a key ingredient that we find is missing in that comradery that we got in the military,” Said Todd Carpenter. “Unfortunately, the civilian population doesn’t understand that form of comradery.”

Recently, group members have volunteered to cook for veterans in several nursing homes, collected funds at Greenville Drive, and taken homebound vets to doctor appointments.

President Bobby Stucker said, “We like to go and work with veterans who might need a little visitation cause there’s a lot of veterans who need help that are stuck at home of in the hospital so we can go and visit with them and make their day a little brighter.”

31-thousand military veterans live in the Greenville area. Organizers say they are hopeful the group continues to grow and other veterans can find a place where they belong.

“Veterans Helping Veterans Greenville” meets every Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Elks Lodge. You can contact them at vetshelpingvetsgreenville@gmail.com

Special Forces Upstate SC also has a group. For information contact: Todd Carpenter at Dcarpen1963@gmail.com

