Candidate for U.S House District 3 (R-GA): Drew Ferguson

Drew Ferguson is a Republican running for reelection for Georgia’s U.S. House District 3 seat.

Ferguson is the incumbent who has held the seat since 2017. He has a degree in dental medicine and previously served as the mayor of West Point, GA.

He voted against impeaching former President Donald DTrump in 2021. He also opposed the American Rescue Plan Act, the Equality Act, and the Build Back Better Act.

Key votes he supported include the National Defense Authorization Act, the SAFE Banking Act, and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

