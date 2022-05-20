Advertisement

Candidate for U.S House District 3 (R-GA): Jared Craig

Jared Craig, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)
Jared Craig, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
Jared Craig is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 3 seat.

Craig is an attorney from Atlanta, GA. He initially ran for U.S. Senate in the 2022 election but withdrew his candidacy for the seat before the primary.

He believes in limiting restrictions to free speech on social media, enforcing voting integrity and increasing American manufacturing.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

