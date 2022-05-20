Candidate for U.S House District 9 (R-GA): Andrew Clyde

Andrew Clyde is a Republican running for reelection to Georgia’s U.S. House District 9 seat.

Clyde is the incumbent who has held the seat since 2021. He is a combat veteran and gunshop owner who lives in Jackson County, GA.

He serves on the committees on homeland security and oversight and government reform.

Key votes Clyde supported in 2021 include the National Defense Authorization Act. He voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump, the Equality Act, the American Rescue Plan Act, the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Build Back Better Act.

