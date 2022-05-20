Child sex charges added to FL man arrested for attempted murder in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Florida man who was charged with attempted murder in December of 2021 has been additionally charged with child sex charges, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police said on Dec. 9, 2021, Thomas Nakia Bellamy, Jr. 23, broke down the door to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabbed another man three times.

Bellamy was charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Inflicting serious injury

Breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize

Injury to personal property

We’re told he was initially facing a $750,000 bond but on May 20, 2022, police said his bond now sits at $1.5 million due to an unrelated and lengthy investigation.

Police said the new charges on Bellamy are two counts of sex offense with a child 15 years of age or under by an adult at least 6 years older and one count of abduction of a child.

