Deputies charge NC man with murder in connection to deadly assault

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrested following the deadly assault of Paulette Clark.

Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside, 22, has been charged in connection to the death of Paulette Clark, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on May 6, Paulette “Paula” Gibbs Clark, 60, was assaulted and later passed away at Pardee Hospital on Friday, May 13 as a result of the injuries she sustained from the assault.

Paulette "Paula" Gibbs Clark (Forest Lawn Funeral Home)

Paula was a native and lifelong of Hendersonville and had been in the restaurant business her entire working career, according to Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

The funeral home said Paula is survived by her husband, four children, and 18 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will hold a memorial service on Tuesday, May 21 at Upward Baptist Church.

Byrnside has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

We’re told Byrnside is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under no bond.

Sheriff Lowell Griffin is expected to hold a press conference on Monday, May 23 to provide further details.

