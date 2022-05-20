Advertisement

Fawn rescued after Georgia couple brings it to Walmart

Fawn brought to Walmart in Columbia County.
Fawn brought to Walmart in Columbia County.(Georgia DNR)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said a fawn was rescued after a couple brought the animal to a Walmart store.

A DNR game warden received a call that the two people were carrying the animal around as a “pet.”

The young deer was confiscated and turned over to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

A photo of the couple on surveillance video appears to show milk and dog food in their shopping cart. They were cited for possession of wildlife without a permit.

DNR said fawns should never be moved if you find one in the wild and they are often mistaken for abandoned when the mother has likely just left them alone for a short time.

