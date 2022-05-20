Advertisement

One of the Upstate’s largest fairs returns to Simpsonville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest fairs in the Upstate returns to Simpsonville starting Friday!

Guests can attend the Fair at Heritage Park, located off of I-385, from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 29.

The fair features a variety of free attractions, including entertainment acts from around the globe, a petting zoo with a barnyard and exotic animals, and a wide assortment of favorite fair foods. Guests will also enjoy carnival games and rides for thrill-seekers of all ages.

The fair will run Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until close, Saturday from 11 a.m. until close, and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until close.

The fair gave the following list of specials:

  • Friday, May 20
    • Pay $25 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
  • Saturday, May 21
    • Free admission and rides from 11 a.m. until noon
    • Pay $25 per person between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for unlimited rides all day long
  • Sunday, May 22
  • Monday, May 23
    • Student Day: 18 and under admitted free
    • Pay $15 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
  • Tuesday, May 24
    • $2 Tuesday: $2 admission, $2 rides, $2 food bites and $2 games
  • Wednesday, May 25
    • College Day: Free admission for college students with valid college ID
    • Pay $20 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
  • Thursday, May 26
    • Heroes Day: All active, reserve, or retired military veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters, first responders, and teachers are admitted free with valid ID.
    • Pay $15 for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
  • Friday, May 27
    • Pay $25 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
  • Saturday, May 28
    • Free admission and rides from 11 a.m. until noon
    • Pay $25 per person between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for unlimited rides all day long
  • Sunday, May 29
    • Pay $25 per person for unlimited rides all day long (Does not include admission)

For more information, click here.

MORE NEWS: Byrnes HS students celebrate first “normal” graduation in 2 years

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4 shot after Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Person of interest in custody after shots fired as Hammond High students exited graduation on SLU’s campus
Annual Brew in the Zoo returns
Annual Brew in the Zoo returns
This photo provided by the Marion County (S.C.) Jail shows Stephen Flood. A Marion County jury...
Ex-deputy gets 18 years after detainees drown in locked van
Capital project sales tax at work
Capital project sales tax at work