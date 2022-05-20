One of the Upstate’s largest fairs returns to Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest fairs in the Upstate returns to Simpsonville starting Friday!

Guests can attend the Fair at Heritage Park, located off of I-385, from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 29.

The fair features a variety of free attractions, including entertainment acts from around the globe, a petting zoo with a barnyard and exotic animals, and a wide assortment of favorite fair foods. Guests will also enjoy carnival games and rides for thrill-seekers of all ages.

The fair will run Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until close, Saturday from 11 a.m. until close, and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until close.

The fair gave the following list of specials:

Friday, May 20 Pay $25 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)

Saturday, May 21 Free admission and rides from 11 a.m. until noon Pay $25 per person between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for unlimited rides all day long

Sunday, May 22 School special: Free admission and rides for students from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Must have a coupon from the brochure

Monday, May 23 Student Day: 18 and under admitted free Pay $15 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)

Tuesday, May 24 $2 Tuesday: $2 admission, $2 rides, $2 food bites and $2 games

Wednesday, May 25 College Day: Free admission for college students with valid college ID Pay $20 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)

Thursday, May 26 Heroes Day: All active, reserve, or retired military veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters, first responders, and teachers are admitted free with valid ID. Pay $15 for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)

Friday, May 27 Pay $25 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)

Saturday, May 28 Free admission and rides from 11 a.m. until noon Pay $25 per person between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for unlimited rides all day long

Sunday, May 29 Pay $25 per person for unlimited rides all day long (Does not include admission)



For more information, click here.

MORE NEWS: Byrnes HS students celebrate first “normal” graduation in 2 years

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.