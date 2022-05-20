One of the Upstate’s largest fairs returns to Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest fairs in the Upstate returns to Simpsonville starting Friday!
Guests can attend the Fair at Heritage Park, located off of I-385, from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 29.
The fair features a variety of free attractions, including entertainment acts from around the globe, a petting zoo with a barnyard and exotic animals, and a wide assortment of favorite fair foods. Guests will also enjoy carnival games and rides for thrill-seekers of all ages.
The fair will run Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until close, Saturday from 11 a.m. until close, and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until close.
The fair gave the following list of specials:
- Friday, May 20
- Pay $25 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
- Saturday, May 21
- Free admission and rides from 11 a.m. until noon
- Pay $25 per person between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for unlimited rides all day long
- Sunday, May 22
- School special: Free admission and rides for students from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
- Monday, May 23
- Student Day: 18 and under admitted free
- Pay $15 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
- Tuesday, May 24
- $2 Tuesday: $2 admission, $2 rides, $2 food bites and $2 games
- Wednesday, May 25
- College Day: Free admission for college students with valid college ID
- Pay $20 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
- Thursday, May 26
- Heroes Day: All active, reserve, or retired military veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters, first responders, and teachers are admitted free with valid ID.
- Pay $15 for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
- Friday, May 27
- Pay $25 per person for unlimited rides (Does not include admission)
- Saturday, May 28
- Free admission and rides from 11 a.m. until noon
- Pay $25 per person between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for unlimited rides all day long
- Sunday, May 29
- Pay $25 per person for unlimited rides all day long (Does not include admission)
