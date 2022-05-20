SCHP: Anderson Co. deputy charged after crash on Haywood Road

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County deputy was involved in a crash on Friday on his way to work, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on Haywood Road when three vehicles were stopped at a light and a deputy vehicle hit them from behind.

Troopers say the deputy is charged with driving too fast for the conditions.

According to troopers, there was one possible injury.

