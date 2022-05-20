Advertisement

‘Tap into the wild’ at Brew in the Zoo in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo invited zoo-goers to tap into the wild and enjoy a brew at the 12th annual Brew in the Zoo Friday.

Brew in the Zoo is set for Friday, May 20 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Attendees will be able to sample an assortment of craft beer and food samples from local restaurants, all while exploring the zoo after-hours. The event is set for

We’re told designated drivers will receive free food and Pepsi products.

Brew in the Zoo is open to adults age 21 and older. Children will not be allowed to enter the event.

