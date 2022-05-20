Unity Park project to bring affordable housing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The grand-opening of Unity Park brought out lots of people in the community to celebrate the new 60-acre green space in the city of Greenville.

But the Unity Park project is far from over.

“The city of Greenville is serious about growing the right way. We are growing, but we want to do it right and that means a lot of things but it means affordable housing and it means attention to green space and parks,” explained City of Greenville Mayor Knox White.

The project that has brought the park will also bring affordable housing to the community.

The city says it donated almost nine acres of land in the Southernside neighborhood that will be home to those developments.

Recently, the city of Greenville Planning Commission approved two affordable senior housing projects, and one mixed-use development that will include some affordable housing.

“The next 10 to 15 years affordable housing at all levels. People saying they don’t understand affordable, but affordable means what can you spend 30 percent of your income. Period. Whatever the income is,” said Lillian Brock Flemming, who represents that area on the Greenville City Council.

