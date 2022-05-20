Weekend Not As Hot, Increasing Shower and Storm Chances

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Skies will remains mostly clear for tonight with more warm and humid conditions. We’ll see some cirrus clouds floating through. Lows will settle into the middle and upper 60s, cooler lower 60s in the mountains, with light southwesterly winds.

The weekend will begin to give us some minor opportunities to cool off in the form of hit-or-miss thunderstorms. These are expected to be much more widespread on Sunday, but neither day this weekend is looking like a washout. Keep your outdoor plans, but make sure to keep an eye on the skies, stay cool and hydrated. Highs Saturday will top the upper 80s to low 90s, with mid 80s in the mountains. Sunday cools off a couple of degrees as shower and storm chances ramp up a bit. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s for the Upstate, with low 80s in the mountains.

Rain and storm chances continue into Monday, with a bit of a lull in the activity Tuesday, but then shower and storm chances ramp up again for the middle to end portion of next week. Temperatures cool further , with highs in the low 80s Monday, 70s mountains, then only 70s areawide Tuesday, with a rebound back into the 80s at the end of the week.

