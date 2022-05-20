YMCA Hosts Water Safety Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, May 22nd the YMCA of Greenville will host “Safety Around the Water Day.”

“So this weekend we are hosting a water safety day. We want to teach parents the skills that can help them, can help their children” Said aquatics instructor Kirsten Kwasniaa. “Anything from how to wear a life jacket correctly, how to get in and out of the pool correctly, and even reinforcing that children need to ask for permission, and to always let their parent or guardian or whoever they’re swimming with know when they get in the water.”

With summer quickly approaching, more people are heading to the pool. Swimming instructors say it’s important for children and parents to understand swimming basics should an accident happen.

Parent Crystal Kahler said for her family, being around the water is second nature. So she started swimming lessons with her son at just 6 months old.

“He is now 5. It’s been amazing to see his confidence grow in the water; he is super safe around the water. He knows not to run; he knows how to get in and out and he’s learning so many skills not only swimming but those lifesaving skills,” Kahler said.

The YMCA Greenville understands that not all children have access to swim lessons and they can be costly.

“Safety Around the Water Day” is free and open to children 2-12. Classes are 1-1:45 p.m., 2-2:45p.m., and 3-3:45 p.m. at Knollwood Heights Community Pool. 127 Gail Drive, Mauldin SC.

Sessions for children with diverse abilities are available and children 6-24 months.

You must register before you attend any class.

