1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin

The quake happened about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 a.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Midlands Saturday morning.

The quake happened about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 a.m.

A 1.2 magnitude earthquake was reported earlier in the week near Elgin on Thursday, according to our sister station in Columbia.

The Midlands have seen frequent seismic activity during May.

