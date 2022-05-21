Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters bowling event returns for first time since 2019

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate held their Bowl for Kids' Sake event on Saturday(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate held their Bowl for Kids’ Sake event on Saturday.

Kids and their volunteer mentors came together at Paradise Lanes this afternoon to go bowling and have fun!

According to organizers, the purpose of the event was to encourage people to sign up to become mentors and to thank their partners who sponsored events or gave money throughout the year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate connects adult mentors with kids ages six through eighteen.

