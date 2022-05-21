Broome High School seniors preparing for honors day program

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate, many students are preparing for a new chapter in life as they graduate high school.

A signaling of adulthood.

Friday afternoon, we stopped by Broome High School as they were practicing for their upcoming honors program.

Some students are leaving behind tremendous marks. We spoke with two at Broome High School who both have a 5.2 grade-point average.

Julia Wall says it was a lot of work at times, but all the hard work has paid off. She’s going to Anderson University in the fall to study accounting, with multiple scholarship offers.

“I tend to overwork myself. Especially in freshman, sophomore year; I took on way too many classes. I definitely do good with what I’m given,” she said.

Another student, Liana Reyes, will be attending Washington University in St. Louis this fall, to study engineering.

Early on in her schooling, she had a thirst for knowledge.

“Eight grade, you start getting introduced to honor classes. And, my guidance counselors always helped me to slowly keep going with the honors; higher academically rigorous activities and classes.,” Reyes said.

“We do what is called individual graduation plan meetings, or IGP,” said Ben Bramhall, a counselor at BHS. “We figure out what it is they are interested in doing.”

Also, understanding that every student every student won’t have the same path after graduating high school is an important part of the process.

“One step at a time, one grade at a time. You don’t have to have everything figured to the finest detail right away,” he said.

“Focusing on the expectation of others, that’ll push you only so far. You have to have something that actually motivates you,” Reyes said.

Honors day will be Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. in the main gym. Graduation is Thursday, May 26 at 8 p.m.

Just under 200 students are graduating this school year.

