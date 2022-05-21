Fatal motorcycle crash temporarily shuts down road in Asheville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said one person died following a motorcycle crash along Hendersonville Road on Saturday.

Officers said they responded to the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road at around 2:00 a.m. There they found that a motorcycle had crashed near the area. Unfortunately, the motorcycle operator passed away.

Blake Drive and Heywood Road south were blocked off for about an hour as officers investigated the scene.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

