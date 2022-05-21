Advertisement

Shooting at Spartanburg bar leaves one person dead

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Saturday morning following a shooting at Local F.I.G in Spartanburg.

The Coroner’s Office said they were called to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. They identified the victim as 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo from Spartanburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate entrepreneur makes shoes for swollen feet.
Upstate entrepreneur makes shoes for swollen feet
Greenville Liberty soccer team kicks -off.
Greenville Liberty soccer team kicks off
Seniors celebrate graduation in Spartanburg County.
High school students celebrate graduation
Georgia couple brings deer to Wal-Mart
Georgia couple brings deer to Wal-Mart