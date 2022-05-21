Advertisement

Shriners Children’s hosts triathlon for athletes with special abilities

At look at Shriners Children’s Tri My Best event
At look at Shriners Children’s Tri My Best event(Shriners Children’s)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 21, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shriners Children’s hosted their “Tri My Best” event at the Kroc Center on Saturday afternoon.

According to organizers, children who participated were able to run, swim and bike with the help of a “buddy.” Organizers said the goal of the event was to help children with a variety of conditions experience the thrill of competing in a triathlon.

To learn more about Shriners Children’s and the work they do, you can visit Shriners Children’s. Also, check out these pictures from the event!

