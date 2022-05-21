South Carolina property among the top ten VRBO vacation rentals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On WIS’s trip to Hilton Head Friday the Today Show made an exciting announcement.

A South Carolina property in Hilton Head located at 23 South Beach Lagoon has been selected to be among the top 10 VRBO vacation rentals of the year.

The CEO of BESTNEST Rentals, Beverly Serral stopped by to speak with our Judi Gatson to speak about what makes the beachfront property so special and how to best schedule your summer trips.

More information about the property and how to rent it can be found at the link here.

