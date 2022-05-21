Weekend Ends Warm With More Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For this evening we’re looking at showers and storms diminishing, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows by morning will mild in the 60s areawide.

Sunday starts dry, but with daytime heating we’re looking at showers and storms to pop up once again. Some could contain heavy rain ‚gusty winds, and hail. It’ll be warm once again, with highs near 90 in the Upstate, with mid 80s for the mountains. Showers and storms diminish Sunday night with lows in the 60s.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for numerous showers and storms near a front. The threat for severe weather is low, but some local flooding is possible. It will be cooler, with highs in the low 80s, with cooler 70s in the mountains.

Tuesday cools into the 70s with a continued chance for showers and storms. Showers and storms continue Wednesday, with a stronger cold front Thursday, promising more widespread showers and storms. High temperatures top out in the 80s. Lows at night will be in the 50s and 60s.

We finally start to dry out Friday into next weekend with highs in the 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

