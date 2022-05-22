Advertisement

Clemson softball advances to Super Regionals for first time in team history

In Clemson’s first postseason opportunity, the Tigers mustered three hits and were unable to...
In Clemson’s first postseason opportunity, the Tigers mustered three hits and were unable to string any together in the same inning, which ultimately led to the shutout loss.(Maggie Boulton, ACC)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Softball punched their ticket to the Super Regionals on Sunday afternoon with a win over Louisiana.

The team took down Louisianan 8-0 during their game on Sunday.

Clemson dominated on their way to their first Regional title. In three games, they scored 18 runs while allowing 0!

This year is the farthest the tigers have advanced into the postseason since the team’s first season in 2020. They will hope to keep their championship hopes alive as they advance to the next round.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Clemson men's hoops athlete Naz Bohannon practices with Jacksonville Jaguars.
Naz Bohannon switches from basketball to football
Greenville Liberty soccer team kicks -off.
Greenville Liberty soccer team kicks off
Greenville Liberty women's soccer team
Greenville Liberty women's soccer team kicks off first game
The Battery At Truist Park
Braves to host Minority Baseball HBCU prospects at Truist Park next week