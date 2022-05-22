Clemson softball advances to Super Regionals for first time in team history

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Softball punched their ticket to the Super Regionals on Sunday afternoon with a win over Louisiana.

The team took down Louisianan 8-0 during their game on Sunday.

CLEMSON IS COMING FOR SUPERS!!! 👊@clemsonsoftball run rules Louisiana, 8-0 (5 inn.), to sweep through the Clemson Regional and advance to its first Super Regionals appearance in program history!#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/YivEOr0xTV — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 22, 2022

Clemson dominated on their way to their first Regional title. In three games, they scored 18 runs while allowing 0!

This year is the farthest the tigers have advanced into the postseason since the team’s first season in 2020. They will hope to keep their championship hopes alive as they advance to the next round.

