1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Laurens, deputies say

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, on Old Stable Lane in Laurens.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office also responded to this scene.

SLED is investigating this shooting.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

