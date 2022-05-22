Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Clinton Saturday night

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A home is destroyed after a house fire happened in Clinton on Saturday night.

According to the Clinton Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on Horne Street at 10:23 p.m.

According to the department, they were told people were possibly entrapped but everyone got out before they arrived.

There were no injuries, according to the department.

