Driver dies following early morning crash in Spartanburg County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Sunday morning following a crash along Valley Falls Road.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:35 a.m. on May 22, 2022.

According to troopers, the driver, a 31-year-old, was traveling on Valley Falls Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a guidewire and overturned. They were transported to the hospital but later passed away from their injuries.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

