One dead two injured following boat crash on Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that at least one person was killed during a boat crash on Lake Hartwell.

According to the Coroner, two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, and one person passed away at the scene.

According to Hart County Emergency Management officials, the crash was between two boats near the border between Georgia and South Carolina.

Officials said Anderson County Emergency Management personnel also responded to the scene.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

