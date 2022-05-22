First Alert Weather Day Monday For Storms and Heavy Rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours, we’re looking at increasing showers and thunderstorms as a cold front stalls over the Upstate. This could lead to heavy rain later tonight into Monday morning, with the potential for local flooding. Lows will be in the 60s overnight.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy rain with some thunderstorms. Local flooding is a possibility with a stalled out front over the top of us. Temperatures will be cooler with the rain and cloud cover, with highs in the 70s. Monday night the chance for showers and storms continues with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday will be a mainly cloudy and cooler day with areas of showers and highs only in the 70s. Tuesday night we still have a chance at a few showers with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday we still have a chance at some showers and storms with highs in the 70s to around 80. Thursday could be another active day with showers and storms as a cold front arrives. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

We dry things out Friday into the Memorial Day holiday weekend with highs in the 80s, and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.