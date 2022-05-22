Naz Bohannon switches from basketball to football

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the ball no longer goes through the hoop, that usually means the end of ones athletic journey. But, Clemson’s Naz Bohannon wasn’t ready to put the ball down yet. Rather, he picked up a new one.

From the hardwood floor

“Basketball was so much that it meant so much for me.” Naz Bohannon, former Clemson men’s basketball player, said.

Back to the field.

“Definitely a dream of all dreams.” Bohannon said.

Naz Bohannon is trading a basketball for a football.

“I just always dreamed of going pro at something,” Bohannon said. “The first thing that I played was baseball. Then I picked up football afterwards and basketball is actually my last sport, which is nuts because I kind of went the farthest with it. And now it’s come full circle when I’m playing football again.”

The former men’s hoops player was once a high school star on the gridiron.

“It definitely was something that I kept a love for throughout the tail end of high school and had to make a decision going into college, whether I was gonna play football, gonna play basketball,” Bohannon said. “So I’ve thought about it always during college and then when the opportunity knocked I jumped.”

After his college hoops days were over, Naz wanted to try to play in the NFL.

“It’s been extremely fun for me,” Bohannon said. “I always get the question like, why did I want to come? Like, why would you want to change? Or why would you wanna come back to play football? A lot of guys don’t want to sign up to go get hit again or anything else, but I had a real, genuine love for the sport.”

His dreams have become closer to reality. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the athletic tight end.

“I want to take it as far as I can take it,” Bohannon said. “If I have a long successful tenure in the NFL, like I would hope to be one day become a pro bowler and a hall of Famer. But, I just want people to be inspired by the story. If you open your mind and you have the work ethic that you can do whatever you put your mind to.”

Naz will hope to make the final roster cuts to the Jaguars 53 man roster. That won’t be decided until August 31st.

