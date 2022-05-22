Newberry High School to have eLearning day
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) -Newberry High School has announced on Monday, May 23, classes to be online.
Class schedules will resume at their normal times on Google Meet.
After-school activities will be cancelled for students.
The change in schedule only affects Newberry High School students.
