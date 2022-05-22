Search for missing NC woman leads to homicide investigation

MACON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating human remains found during the search for a woman reported missing.

Deputies said their investigation began when a family member filed a “missing person” report on Friday and told them she had not heard from her sister in several weeks. Following this report, deputies began working with the family member and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to try and find the missing woman or the people she spent time around. Through their initial investigation, deputies said they narrowed down their search to two areas of Macon County.

“Based on credible information, two locations were considered to be possible crime scenes and meticulous searches would be conducted by our team, said Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland. “The first crime scene was a location where the missing person was last seen alive and the second is where the missing person may currently be located.”

On Friday night, deputies secured both scenes and began executing search warrants with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the District Attorney’s Office. Members of the Otto Fire Department and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office also helped with the search. Deputies said they identified Christopher Shields as a person of interest. He was brought in for an interview and released. However, he became their prime suspect after other interviews and further investigation.

Deputies from the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office located and detained Shields during a traffic stop as he went into Georgia. Macon County deputies then went to Rabun County and formally charged Shields with kidnapping. According to deputies, additional charges will be filed at an appropriate time.

“While we would like to provide more details, our investigation remains a very active investigation Investigators continue to gather evidence and conduct additional interviews,” Holland said. “We are no longer treating this investigation as a Missing Person case. We have recovered human remains and we believe these remains will eventually be identified as our original missing person. This investigation is now being conducted as a homicide investigation. We are not assuming the identity of the remains that we have and will do all we can to identify them as quickly as possible. Meanwhile we will continue to conduct a thorough investigation. Positive identification and cause of death may take some time but I am confident detectives will find these answers and the answers to many more questions.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Robbie Younce with the Criminal Investigations Unit at (828) 349-2268. People can also submit tips anonymously by calling the Crime-Stoppers hotline at (828)349-2600 or using the Macon County Sheriff’s Office app.

