Advertisement

Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County

Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County
Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County(Sophie Keyes Hoge)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are on the scene of a shooting that left three people dead on Eleanor Dr in the Wise St Community of Newberry County.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting around 3 p.m.

The scene remains active as investigators are working to determine what happened.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Fire generic WHNS
Crews respond to house fire in Clinton Saturday night
Marie Atkinson (Left), Harold Cothran (Right)
Upstate Couple rekindles love after over 60 years apart
In Clemson’s first postseason opportunity, the Tigers mustered three hits and were unable to...
Clemson softball advances to Super Regionals for first time in team history
Water generic
One dead two injured following boat crash on Lake Hartwell