Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are on the scene of a shooting that left three people dead on Eleanor Dr in the Wise St Community of Newberry County.
Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting around 3 p.m.
The scene remains active as investigators are working to determine what happened.
