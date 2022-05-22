Advertisement

Upstate Couple rekindles love after over 60 years apart

Marie Atkinson (Left), Harold Cothran (Right)
Marie Atkinson (Left), Harold Cothran (Right)(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate couple tied the knot during a ceremony in Greenville on Sunday, over six decades after they first met.

In 1959, Harold Cothran stopped by the church that Marie Atkinson was singing at and asked her for her number. The pair happily dated for around three months before Cothran left for National Guard Duty and became engaged during his time away.

The couple said they went the next 62 years without seeing each other until Cothran moved into Maple Brook Terrace Retirement Community in Greenville. Atkinson said she was visiting a friend when she ran into Cothran on the elevator, and it was love at first sight again.

Cothran asked for her number, and the couple began dating again. Soon after valentines day, Cothran proposed, and Atkinson said yes.

The couple got married at the community’s chapel on Sunday afternoon, surrounded by friends and family.

