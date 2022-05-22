Advertisement

Woman dies after crashing into tree in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Saturday following a crash along Highway 14 at Black Horse Run.

Officials said the driver was traveling along Highway 14 when they went off the side of the road and hit a tree. The driver was transported to the hospital. However, they later passed away at 7:55 p.m. due to their injuries.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Archanna M. Steadham from Greenville.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

