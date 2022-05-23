Advertisement

1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Southern California firefighters have found one person dead and three people injured on a beach below an ocean cliff.

Police in the city of Palos Verdes Estates called firefighters before dawn Monday to report a possible person over the side of the cliff.

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.

Fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel says one person was dead, two had trauma and one was suffering from minor injuries.

The victims are two females and two males. Officials say they have no details on what happened.

A trail runs along the top of the bluff high above the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A toddler was killed and two family members were injured in a triple shooting in Maine.
Toddler shot and killed
A jewelry store that was targeted for a smash-and-grab robbery was kept safe by its employees.
Jewelry store smash-and-grab thwarted by employees
Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary
Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
SCDNR Courtesy boat inspections
SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend