Advertisement

13-year-old drowns while swimming in North Carolina river

Water generic
Water generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 13-year-old from Asheville drowned on Sunday while swimming in the river between Bat Cave and Chimney Rock, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 13-year-old was swimming with his family when the incident occurred. Deputies believe he was pulled under the water by the swift current traveling down the river.

Several fire departments, rescue teams and a dive team from Henderson County responded to the scene. Sadly, the teenager’s body was later recovered during their search.

We will update this story if officials release any other information about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Exhibit Showcases Forgotten Musical Past
New Anderson Exhibit Highlights Counties Musical Past
New Exhibit Showcases Forgotten Musical Past
New Anderson Exhibit Highlights Counties Musical Past
Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Officials release new details after 4 teens killed in Newberry County
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
American Idol star Caleb Kennedy released from jail after judge grants bond