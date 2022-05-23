13-year-old drowns while swimming in North Carolina river

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 13-year-old from Asheville drowned on Sunday while swimming in the river between Bat Cave and Chimney Rock, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 13-year-old was swimming with his family when the incident occurred. Deputies believe he was pulled under the water by the swift current traveling down the river.

Several fire departments, rescue teams and a dive team from Henderson County responded to the scene. Sadly, the teenager’s body was later recovered during their search.

We will update this story if officials release any other information about the situation.

