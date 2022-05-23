Asheville Police arrest protester for ‘climbing on cars, terrorizing drivers’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a protester Friday for attacking cars during a recent demonstration.

Sagan Wayne Thacker, 24, attended a demonstration in downtown Asheville where he and a group of protestors began blocking traffic, according to the department. Thacker began climbing on cars and terrorizing the occupants.

Police said they were able to identify Thacker and arrest him in downtown Asheville on May 20.

MORE NEWS: Ashville Police investigating deadly late-night motorcycle crash

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.