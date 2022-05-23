Advertisement

Ashville Police investigating deadly late-night motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of the driver.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road in south Asheville, according to the department.

Police said Gregory Antonio Davis, 48, was riding a 2000 Kawasaki southbound on Hendersonville when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

We’re told traffic was blocked from Blake Drive and Heywood Road south in both directions for about an hour as officers worked the scene.

