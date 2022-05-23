Call 911 if you see these missing Greenville Co. teens

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two missing teenagers.

Deputies said 16-year-old Alexis Frady and 15-year-old Brittany Frady were last seen on Lake Loop in Travelers Rest. Investigators believe the teens are runaways.

They were seen getting into a silver Dodge Avenger around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Alexis Frady was last seen wearing a gray striped sweater and light-colored jeans. Brittany Frady was last seen wearing a black shirt and purple pajama pants.

Anyone who sees Alexis or Brittany Frady is asked to call 911.

