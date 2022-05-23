Advertisement

Call 911 if you see these missing Greenville Co. teens

Alexis Frady (pictured on right) and Brittany Frady (pictured on left).
Alexis Frady (pictured on right) and Brittany Frady (pictured on left).(Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two missing teenagers.

Deputies said 16-year-old Alexis Frady and 15-year-old Brittany Frady were last seen on Lake Loop in Travelers Rest. Investigators believe the teens are runaways.

They were seen getting into a silver Dodge Avenger around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Alexis Frady was last seen wearing a gray striped sweater and light-colored jeans. Brittany Frady was last seen wearing a black shirt and purple pajama pants.

Anyone who sees Alexis or Brittany Frady is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Max Wagner
Clemson baseball player named ACC Player-of-the-Year
Avoid Devastating Losses
Avoid Devastating Losses
End-of-year Teacher Gifts
End-of-year Teacher Gifts
a
Asheville Police arrest protester for ‘climbing on cars, terrorizing drivers’