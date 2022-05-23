‘Click It or Ticket’: Police on lookout for unbuckled drivers in Asheville

ASHEVILLE N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is cracking down on unbuckled drivers and riders during the annual Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

Starting May 23, the department will be handing out citations to unbuckled motorists and passengers during the campaign, which runs until June 5.

Wearing a seatbelt while in both the front and back seats of a moving car is the law in Asheville and throughout North Carolina, according to the department.

“Our focus of the campaign is safety,” emphasized Chief David Zack, Asheville Police in a news release. “We want to stress that a fine is the least of your worries when it comes to seatbelt use. If you’re in a serious vehicle crash, wearing a seatbelt can be the difference between life and death. Buckling up can reduce your chance in half of being killed or seriously injured in the event of a bad wreck.”

Police said in 2021, 555 unbuckled motorists were killed in crashes on North Carolina roads, including 28 during the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign period.

Increased enforcement during specific campaign periods year-round is a key part of making North Carolina roads safer, police say.

“We encourage folks to get out and about as they enjoy the warmer weather,” said Sgt. Adam Cabe, APD Traffic Safety Unit supervisor. “We also want them to have safety on their mind by taking a few seconds to buckle up.”

MORE NEWS: Asheville Police arrest protester for ‘climbing on cars, terrorizing drivers’

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.