DHEC announces support for CDC’s recommendation on COVID-19 booster for ages 5-11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that they support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent recommendation on COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 through 11.

The CDC announced Thursday, May 19, that they are recommending that children ages 5 through 11 get a COVID-19 booster shot at least five months after their initial series of vaccines. The CDC’s recommendation came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster shots for that age group earlier that week.

“This is great news and will serve as a major step in our ongoing efforts to keep South Carolinians safe from severe cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “As we approach the summer months, we know our kids will be participating in various activities and spending more time around other people. That makes this added layer of protection even more important for our children and their family members and others they come in contact with.”

In addition to this announcement, the CDC also reaffirmed that they’re recommending a second booster shot for ages 50 and up and immunocompromised people ages 12 and up. They added that most older Americans received their first shots or booster several months ago, so they may be vulnerable as cases increase.

“A major part of approaching COVID-19 as an endemic virus is taking the proper steps to ensure we don’t experience heightened levels in our communities,” Simmer added. “That includes an updated vaccination and booster as recommended. We need our entire state on board if we’re going to stop severe cases from damaging our communities.”

For more information on vaccinations and other COVID-19 measures, you can please visit DHEC’s endemic page.

