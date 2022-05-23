Early morning crash shuts down I-385 near exit 24

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to an early morning crash that has shut down I-385 in Greenville County.

The crash happened at 3:09 a.m. on I-385 southbound between exits 23 and 24, according to SCHP.

Our crews on scene said it was a two-car collision and one of the cars appears to have gone over the railing.

Troopers said there are injuries.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

