Early morning crash shuts down I-385 near exit 24
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to an early morning crash that has shut down I-385 in Greenville County.
The crash happened at 3:09 a.m. on I-385 southbound between exits 23 and 24, according to SCHP.
Our crews on scene said it was a two-car collision and one of the cars appears to have gone over the railing.
Troopers said there are injuries.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
