GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC

Candidate Katie Arrington
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Republican Katie Arrington’s suspended security clearance is becoming an issue in her primary campaign against incumbent South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace.

Arrington says Mace is mischaracterizing a dispute that resulted in her departure from a job at the Pentagon.

Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials accused her of an improper disclosure of classified information. Arrington says she did nothing wrong, a contention backed up in an affidavit from the officer who gave her intelligence briefings.

The dispute is likely to surface at a debate between the two on Monday. The primary is June 14.

