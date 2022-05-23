Greenville Co. Schools announces details of summer food program
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that sites around the area will provide meals to children during summer vacation this year.
Officials said these meals are a part of the Seamless Summer Food Service Program. The program offers Nutritionally-balanced meals to all children regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age, or national origin.
According to officials, these meals will be available during summer vacation since school breakfasts and lunches won’t be available.
All children 18-years-old or younger are eligible for the meals at no charge. However, all of the meals must be eaten on-site.
Here is a list of the participating sites and times when meals will be available.
Berea High School - 201 Burdine Drive, Greenville
- June 6- August 4 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
Travelers Rest High School - 301 North Main Street, Travelers Rest
- June 6- July 21 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
Wade Hampton High School - 100 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville
- June 13- August 4 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
Greer High School - 3000 East Gap Creek, Greer
- June 13- August 4 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
Southside High School - 6630 Frontage at White Horse Road, Greenville
- June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
Blue Ridge High School - 2151 Fews Chapel Road, Greer
- June 6 - July 21 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5 and July 25
Riverside High School - 794 Hammett Bridge Road, Greer
- June 20 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
Fountain Inn High School - 644 Quillen Avenue, Fountain Inn
- June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
JL Mann High School - 160 Fairforest Way, Greenville
- June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
Carolina High School - 2725 Anderson Road, Greenville
- June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
Woodmont High School - 2831 West Georgia Road, Piedmont
- June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)
- Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
Roper Mountain Science Center - 402 Roper Mountain Rd, Greenville
- June 6 - August 6 (Monday-Thursday)
- Lunch from 11:00 am-2:00 pm
- The site will be closed on the week of July 5
