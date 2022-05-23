Greenville Co. Schools announces details of summer food program

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that sites around the area will provide meals to children during summer vacation this year.

Officials said these meals are a part of the Seamless Summer Food Service Program. The program offers Nutritionally-balanced meals to all children regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age, or national origin.

According to officials, these meals will be available during summer vacation since school breakfasts and lunches won’t be available.

All children 18-years-old or younger are eligible for the meals at no charge. However, all of the meals must be eaten on-site.

Here is a list of the participating sites and times when meals will be available.

Berea High School - 201 Burdine Drive, Greenville

June 6- August 4 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

Travelers Rest High School - 301 North Main Street, Travelers Rest

June 6- July 21 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

Wade Hampton High School - 100 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville

June 13- August 4 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

Greer High School - 3000 East Gap Creek, Greer

June 13- August 4 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

Southside High School - 6630 Frontage at White Horse Road, Greenville

June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

Blue Ridge High School - 2151 Fews Chapel Road, Greer

June 6 - July 21 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5 and July 25

Riverside High School - 794 Hammett Bridge Road, Greer

June 20 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

Fountain Inn High School - 644 Quillen Avenue, Fountain Inn

June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

JL Mann High School - 160 Fairforest Way, Greenville

June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

Carolina High School - 2725 Anderson Road, Greenville

June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

Woodmont High School - 2831 West Georgia Road, Piedmont

June 6 - August 4 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 am

Lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

Roper Mountain Science Center - 402 Roper Mountain Rd, Greenville

June 6 - August 6 (Monday-Thursday)

Lunch from 11:00 am-2:00 pm

The site will be closed on the week of July 5

